India rises to 2nd spot in Mint EM tracker’s latest update

India rose from the fourth to second in a list of nine emerging markets, led by the best PMI score, cooling inflation, and controlled forex movement. China was on top for the second straight month
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets* based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 67, China topped the EM league table in March. India and the Philippines were second and third, respectively.
Top countries
Chinaled the charts for the second straight month. Inflation was the lowest and exports growth the strongest.
