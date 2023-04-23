Hello User
Home / Economy / India rises to 2nd spot in Mint EM tracker’s latest update

India rises to 2nd spot in Mint EM tracker’s latest update

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Tanay Sukumar
Photo: Mint

  • India rose from the fourth to second in a list of nine emerging markets, led by the best PMI score, cooling inflation, and controlled forex movement. China was on top for the second straight month

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets* based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 67, China topped the EM league table in March. India and the Philippines were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

Chinaled the charts for the second straight month. Inflation was the lowest and exports growth the strongest.

Indiarose from fourth to second, led by the best PMI score, cooling inflation, and controlled forex movement.

The Philippinesslipped one spot to third due to poor stocks performance. Key data such as exports for March are not yet in.

View Full Image
Mint
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
