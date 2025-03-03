India has over 6,300 river dolphins, first-ever survey shows

India has as many as 6,327 riverine dolphins, with Uttar Pradesh having the most, followed by Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, reveals the first-ever population estimation of dolphins conducted in the country.

Part of "Project Dolphin," the comprehensive estimation involved surveying 28 rivers across eight states, 3,150 man-days and covering over 8,500 kilometers.

The report was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife in Gir, Gujarat.

He emphasized the importance of awareness on dolphin conservation by involvement of local population and villagers in the areas. He also advised organizing visits by schoolchildren to dolphin habitats.

Wildlife conservation initiatives Also, recognizing the dwindling population of gharial (fish- eating crocodiles), Modi announced a new project on Gharial for their conservation.

Meanwhile, the initiation of the 16th cycle of lion census to be conducted in 2025 was also announced. Population estimation of Asiatic lions is carried out once every five years. The last such exercise was carried out in 2020.

Further, the introduction of cheetahs will be expanded to other areas including Gandhisagar sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Banni grasslands in Gujarat. A scheme focused on the conservation of tigers outside tiger reserves was also announced. The initiative aims to address human-tiger and other co-predator conflicts in areas outside these reserves by ensuring co-existence with local communities.

For effective management of human-wildlife conflict, it was decided to establish a centre of excellence at the Wildlife Institute of India Campus in SACON (Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History), Coimbatore. The centre will support states and UTs in equipping Rapid Response Teams with advanced technology, gadgets for tracking, forewarning; prescribe surveillance and Intrusion Detection Systems in human-wildlife conflict hotspots; and build capacity of field practitioners and community to execute conflict mitigation measures.

To combat forest fires and human-animal conflicts, the usage of remote sensing, geospatial mapping. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning was stressed.

To enhance the monitoring and management of forest fires, particularly in highly sensitive protected areas, focusing on prediction, detection, prevention, and control, the Prime Minister suggested a collaboration between the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, and BISAG-N through the use of space technology.