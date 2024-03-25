India rules at top again among EM peers on strong GDP, stock market performance
Summary
- India’s top ranking in the monthly Mint tracker has been led by strong GDP growth, stock market performance, and a recovery in exports.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 83, India topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively.