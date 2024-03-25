Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India rules at top again among EM peers on strong GDP, stock market performance

India rules at top again among EM peers on strong GDP, stock market performance

Payal Bhattacharya

  • India’s top ranking in the monthly Mint tracker has been led by strong GDP growth, stock market performance, and a recovery in exports.

With a composite score of 83, India topped the EM league table in February. (Image: Pixabay)

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 83, India topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 83, India topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the chart yet again on the back of strong GDP growth, PMI reading and a recovery in export growth. Stock market performance was also one of the strongest among EM peers.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Top countries

India topped the chart yet again on the back of strong GDP growth, PMI reading and a recovery in export growth. Stock market performance was also one of the strongest among EM peers.

The Philippines climbed one spot to secure the second rank with decent GDP growth and a relatively better stock market performance.

Meanwhile, Brazil dropped one place to the third rank despite a strong PMI reading as a decline in the stock market capitalisation proved to be a drag.

Methodology note: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators: real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market capitalization. Latest available data is used.

On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly-interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia, but it has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the Ukraine war began.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a keen eye for writing intricate stories hidden within numbers. She hold a Masters degree in Economics, and enjoys covering economy, corporate, and stock markets through the lens of data-driven storytelling. She has worked on a lot of stories surrounding macroeconomic indicators.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.