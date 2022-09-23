India rupee could fall to 82 to a dollar, says report

“Given the global backdrop of a strong dollar and continued weakness in other currencies, it seems likely that the RBI may not be as aggressive as in the past to curb the decline in the exchange rate. Hence, we may see the rupee depreciating further, and a move closer to 82/$ cannot be ruled out. Everything depends on what the RBI does and absence of active intervention will be interpreted as the present range around 81/$ being acceptable," a Bank of Baroda report said.

