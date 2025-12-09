Rupee below 90: Why an undervalued real exchange rate is a double-edged sword
The rupee's current real undervaluation is beneficial for exports, but its impact risks quick neutralization by high import costs for inputs and the influx of cheaper, often dumped, Chinese goods.
The rupee has surpassed the 90 per dollar mark, down over 5% from the start of 2025. While the exchange rate has depreciated quite a bit this year, the most recent trigger was the 12% year-on-year contraction in exports for the month of October, driven mainly by a decline in exports to the US. Markets are spooked by fears that high tariffs have started hurting shipments to India’s largest export market.