Rupee ends flat as broader markets muted on growth concerns1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:02 PM IST
The rupee ended at 82.42 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.47, having traded in a narrow band all day.
The rupee ended at 82.42 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.47, having traded in a narrow band all day.
The Indian rupee closed little changed on Thursday as gains from softer crude prices and a sombre dollar were offset by weakness in the broader markets over worries of a slowdown in developed economies.