India, Russia in pact to boost ties in key sectors, including rare earth mining

New Delhi: India and Russia on Wednesday signed a new protocol to boost industrial cooperation across key sectors such as aluminium, fertilisers, railways, and mining technologies, deepening ties even as geopolitical tensions reshape global trade alignments.

The agreement, finalized during the 11th session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation here, underscores India’s continued engagement with Russia despite growing pressure from the West.

Nearly 80 delegates from both sides discussed collaboration in aerospace, rare earths, additive manufacturing, and waste management, among others. The move comes in the backdrop of the US considering fresh tariffs on Indian exports, citing concerns over India’s rising reliance on Russian goods, especially energy, and its expanding role in blocs like Brics.

The session brought together nearly 80 delegates, senior officials, experts, and industry representatives from both sides. "The meeting reviewed the progress made since the 10th session and provided a platform to strengthen cooperation across key sectors," the ministry said. "Discussions included updates from the sub-groups on modernization, mining, fertilizers, and railway transport, as well as emerging areas of collaboration," it added.

The discussions included deepening cooperation in several sectors, plans to set up a modern wind tunnel facility, jointly produce small aircraft piston engines, and collaborating on carbon fibre, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing technologies.

The two sides also discussed expanding ties in the extraction of rare earths and critical minerals, underground coal gasification, and the development of modern industrial infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump has announced a punitive 50% tariff on Indian exports mainly due to its trade relations with Russia, which has been facing Western nations' wrath over its war with Ukraine.

Since the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, India has significantly ramped up its crude oil imports from the country, which now account for over one-third of its total overseas purchases.

