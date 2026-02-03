India unlikely to halt Russian oil imports abruptly despite Trump's deal claim
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 03 Feb 2026, 09:10 pm IST
India is likely to continue importing around 1.2 million barrels per day of Russian oil in the next two-three months, with bookings already made for the period. A gradual decline would be the way to curb imports, rather than an immediate halt, experts said.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has agreed to stop Russian oil purchases as part of a long-pending bilateral trade deal, but analysts and refiners said that an immediate, abrupt halt is unlikely.
