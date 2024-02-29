India, S. Africa oppose IFD proposal at WTO meet moved by China-led group
The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal, which was moved by a group of 123 members led by China, refers to a plan that seeks to improve transparency in investment regulations and make countries more attractive to foreign and national investors.
Two key World Trade Organization (WTO) members, India and South Africa have opposed the inclusion of the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal in the outcome document of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) that is slated to be concluded on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.