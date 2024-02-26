India’s GDP growth likely slowed to 6.6% in Q3: Mint poll
Summary
- The slowdown is expected mainly on account of a weakening in the government’s capital expenditure impetus, muted growth in industrial output, and the effects of an uneven monsoon on agriculture
India’s economic growth likely slowed to 6.6% in the December-ended quarter from 7.6% in the previous quarter, according to the median of estimates given by 17 economists polled by Mint. The slowdown is expected mainly on account of a weakening in the government’s capital expenditure impetus, muted growth in industrial output, and the effects of an uneven monsoon on agriculture.