How India’s services sector made history as goods exports floundered
SummaryFor the first time, India’s services exports have topped India’s goods exports. That shift has been almost three decades in the making.
Preliminary data indicates that India’s services exports exceeded its goods exports for November 2024. Services exports clocked in at $35.7 billion this month—about $3 billion more than goods exports. If confirmed by the final figures, and if this trend continues, it will mark a historic shift, one almost three decades in the making. At the global level, while India’s goods exports have been one of missed opportunities, services exports have an undertone of opportunity taken, driven by IT and software services.