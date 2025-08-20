India, Saudi Arabia set up joint working group to deepen maritime ties

New Delhi: India and Saudi Arabia look to deepen maritime ties by setting up a joint working group on shipping and logistics, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said on Wednesday. The move, announced after a high-level virtual meeting between ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, marks a new chapter in the bilateral ties.

The Strategic Partnership Council, co-chaired by the leaders of both countries, will meet regularly to advance collaboration in ports, shipping and logistics.

“The creation of a joint working group is a significant step in taking forward our maritime relations. It reflects our shared vision to strengthen economic linkages, connectivity and sustainability across the maritime domain,” Sonowal said.

Saudi Arabia is India’s fifth largest trading partner, while India is the kingdom’s second largest. Their bilateral trade was at around $42 billion in fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

Minister Sonowal underscored the historic and growing relationship between the two nations and highlighted the complementary link between India’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 with Saudi Vision 2030. “We see strong complementarities with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly in logistics and supply chain transformation,” he said.

Also Read | Green deficit: Indian logistics must clean up its act before time runs out

Sonowal pointed to recent developments, including the launch of the Jeddah–Mundra/Nhava Sheva route by Saudi Arabia’s Folk Maritime Services, which is expected to cut transit time and costs. He also proposed collaboration on India’s MAITRI digital platform for harmonization of maritime trade.

“With India’s $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap, there is immense potential for joint ventures in green hydrogen hub ports, digitalized port operations and sustainable shipping solutions,” the minister added.

India has invited Saudi Arabia to explore investment prospects across its port and shipping ecosystem. The Maritime Development Fund, with a corpus of over $3 billion, offers opportunities in port infrastructure, coastal shipping and logistics. Mega projects such as Vadhavan Port on India’s west coast and the Outer Harbour Project at VO Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu were showcased as key investment destinations.

Also Read | EV charging points eyed for green ports

New Delhi also proposed collaboration in shipbuilding and ship repair clusters, including possible cooperation between the Shipping Corp. of India and Saudi companies.