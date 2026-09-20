Why does India need to save more?

Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh recently said India needs to raise its gross domestic savings rate of around 34% to 38-40% to support the investments required for Viksit Bharat.
Mint explains the role of the national savings rate in sustaining 7-8% economic growth.
What does the latest data show?
India's gross domestic savings rose to 34.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 from 32.8% in 2023-24, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. When measured against gross national disposable income (GNDI), gross domestic savings increased to 34.2% from 32.3%.