Why does India need to save more?

NEW DELHI : Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh recently said India needs to raise its gross domestic savings rate of around 34% to 38-40% to support the investments required for Viksit Bharat.
NEW DELHI : Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh recently said India needs to raise its gross domestic savings rate of around 34% to 38-40% to support the investments required for Viksit Bharat.
Mint explains the role of the national savings rate in sustaining 7-8% economic growth.
Mint explains the role of the national savings rate in sustaining 7-8% economic growth.
What does the latest data show?
India's gross domestic savings rose to 34.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 from 32.8% in 2023-24, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. When measured against gross national disposable income (GNDI), gross domestic savings increased to 34.2% from 32.3%.
Household financial savings have also improved. Net household financial savings rose to 7% of the GNDI in FY25 from 5.8% a year ago, helped by a decline in household financial liabilities to 4.8% from 6.4%.
The improvement is significant, but it does not mean the country's savings challenge has disappeared. Gross household financial savings moderated slightly to 11.8% of the GNDI in FY25, while households continue to balance saving with consumption and borrowing requirements.
Why does a higher savings rate matter for growth?
When households, companies and governments generate savings, those resources can be channelled through the financial system towards investments.
This is particularly important for India because sustaining 7-8% growth will require continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, energy, technology, housing and human capital.
A larger domestic savings pool gives a country more resources to finance investment and reduces the extent to which the country needs to rely on external financing.
Is raising savings alone enough to deliver higher growth?
No. The efficiency with which savings are converted into productive investment is equally important.
One measure of this is the incremental capital-output ratio, or ICOR. It broadly indicates how much additional capital is required to generate additional output. A lower ICOR means the economy can generate more output from a given amount of additional capital.
Singh has pointed to an ICOR of around 4.5 and argued that India needs to improve the efficiency of capital allocation alongside increasing the resources available for investment.
Meaning higher savings and better investment productivity have to work together.
What do rural household surveys tell us about savings?
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey, or NAFIS, found that 66% of rural households reported saving in FY22, compared with 50.6% in FY17. Average annual financial savings per household increased to ₹13,209 from ₹9,104.
However, household expenditure also rose substantially. This means that while formal saving behaviour has improved, the amount households can set aside remains closely linked to their income and expenditure.
More recent data points to weaker savings momentum. In the July 2026 round of NABARD’s Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey, or RECSS, 17.8% of rural households reported a rise in financial savings over the previous year. This was the lowest proportion recorded since the survey began in late 2024.
The two surveys cover different periods and measure different aspects of savings, but together they indicate that greater participation in savings does not necessarily translate into a rapid increase in the amount saved.
What is happening to household financial assets and liabilities?
RBI’s latest household balance-sheet data shows that households held financial assets equivalent to about 141.6% of GDP in March 2026. Financial liabilities were equivalent to about 45.8% of GDP.
These figures are stocks of financial assets and liabilities and should not be confused with the annual household savings rate.
Household financial assets include bank deposits, insurance and pension funds, provident funds, equities and other financial claims. A significant part of household wealth is also held in physical assets such as housing and gold, which are not included in the financial-assets measure.
The rise in household borrowing makes the distinction particularly important. Households can simultaneously accumulate financial assets and increase their liabilities. What matters for the savings debate is whether income is rising sufficiently to generate a larger surplus after consumption and debt-servicing requirements.
Does financialization automatically mean higher savings?
Not necessarily. Financialization can improve the way existing savings are channelled into the economy, but shifting money from one financial asset to another does not by itself increase the national savings rate.
The broader objective is to increase the amount households and companies can save and to ensure that a larger proportion of those savings is available for productive investment.
RBI data shows that bank deposits remain an important component of household financial savings, alongside provident and pension funds and insurance. Shares and debentures have also gradually become more important.
Can foreign capital compensate for lower domestic savings?
Foreign capital can supplement domestic savings, but it cannot be treated as a complete substitute.
Foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and other external flows provide important financing for the economy. However, these flows are influenced by global interest rates, investor sentiment and geopolitical conditions.
A stronger domestic savings base gives India a more stable pool of resources with which to finance investment. It also reduces the extent to which higher investment depends on external savings.
Why can’t the government provide all the investment required?
Public investment is critical, particularly for infrastructure, but fiscal resources are limited.
The Sixteenth Finance Commission has projected that combined government debt could decline from 77.3% of GDP to 73.1% of GDP by FY31. This underlines the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline while continuing to support public investment.
Singh has therefore argued that public finance should crowd in rather than substitute private capital. Government investment can create infrastructure and economic conditions that encourage companies to undertake additional investment, but the private sector will also need to provide a substantial share of the capital required for sustained growth.
What happens if India’s savings rate stays around 34%?
A savings rate of around 34% does not mechanically prevent India from growing at 7-8%. But if investment requirements rise substantially, a relatively lower domestic savings pool means a larger share of the financing requirement may have to come from foreign capital or other sources.
The savings-investment relationship also has implications for the external sector. In national accounting terms, the current-account balance reflects the difference between national savings and investments. If investment persistently exceeds national savings, the economy generally needs external financing.