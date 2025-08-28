India says ‘hopeful to get back on the table soon’ as Donald Trump's 50% tariffs kick in

India-US trade talks: India aims to resume its negotiations with the United States for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and address the issue of the raging tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, reported the news agency PTI, citing an official aware of the development on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

The official told the news agency that the issue of the high amount of tariffs imposed on India will be a key element for striking the deal. However, they said that the new dates for the next round of the trade talks have not been finalised as of the current date.

“We are hopeful to get back on the table soon... whenever we strike a deal, both the tariffs (additional 25 per cent and 25 per cent on purchase of Russian oil) need to be addressed,” the official told the news agency.

India-US trade talks progress The trade talks between India and the United States had begun in March 2025 to come up with a potential BTA. According to the agency report, the American delegates were set to visit India to resume the trade talks, however, the meeting was postponed.

The trade talks are emerging to become a pressure for India as the US asks for greater market access in the nation's agriculture and dairy sector.

Trump tariffs on India US President Donald Trump has imposed a total of 50% tariffs on all goods which are imported from India. The latest round of tariffs were announced on 6 August 2025, where Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% import duty on top of the pre-existing rates.

Prior to the latest round of Trump tariffs, the US President on 30 July 2025, imposed a 25% tariff rate effective from 1 August 2025, days ahead of the then tariff deadline. This move was over and above the 10% baseline tariff rate on all goods imported to the United States.

India now ranks among the nations which has witnessed the heavy hits of the tariffs from the Trump administration, as exporters try to deal with diminishing margins over the tariff hike amid the raging global trade war.

“India’s tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country,” Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Mint reported earlier that the first round of tariffs on India came into effect from Thursday, 7 August 2025, and the latest round of additional 25% came into effect from Wednesday, 27 August 2025.