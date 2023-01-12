India seeks restoration of GSP status withdrawn under Trump administration

NEW DELHI: India has sought the restoration of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status that was revoked by the US during the Donald Trump administration in 2019. India was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017, with $5.7 billion worth of imports into the US given duty-free status. Under the programme, about 2,000 products including auto components and textile materials were allowed to enter the US duty free.
“India highlighted its interest in restoration of its beneficiary status under the US Generalized System of Preferences program. The United States noted that this could be considered, as warranted, in relation to the eligibility criteria determined by the US Congress," as per a joint statement on India-United States Trade Policy Forum. “The United States and India also exchanged views on potential targeted tariff reductions."
Bilateral trade between India and the US rose to $119.5 billion in 2021-22 from $80.5 billion in 2020-21.
Meanwhile, according to a Press Trust of India report, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that, “I think in terms of GSP, I have not heard any significant clamour from the Indian industry. To focus our energies on the GSP issue, I have raised it today with my counterparts."
“It’s an issue, which is probably something that the Congress will have to take a call on. But it’s not something which has been high on our priority lists or something on which we spend a lot of time to discuss, it was discussed, but more in passing," he said at the conclusion of the India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting which he co-chaired with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
“I have placed on record our requests that GSP should be restored. But I can assure you the trade between the two countries continues to expand very rapidly. I do not think that GSP withdrawal has been to the detriment of our growing trade ties," the minister said in response to a question.
Responding to another question on a mini trade deal, Goyal said “it was too mini" to really merit any great effort on both sides. “We have even forgotten most of those issues. We are looking at much, much bigger ambitions in our trade with the US."
“While of course, we are doing free trade deals, we’ve concluded and entered into force free trade deals with Australia and the UAE. We are in active dialogue with the UK, Canada with Israel, and the EU. The United States is currently not looking at any free trade deals with any country whatsoever, as a matter of their political policy," the minister said when asked about the prospects of a free trade deal.“The FTA is not on the table," he asserted.
“Rather than that, we are focusing on greater market access. We are focusing on ease of doing business between the two countries, you’re looking at, bilaterally, a much larger footprint between the two countries, for trade, investment and business. And therefore, the small mini trade deals have lost relevance today," Goyal said according to the PTI report.
On the issue of India using quality control orders (QCOs) to check imports from China, the joint statement said that the US has welcomed India’s commitment to provide public notice and comment periods as it considers new quality control orders and “ensure that the measures shall not be more trade restrictive than necessary in line with the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement".
India plans to bring as many as 50 products such as aluminium, copper items, and household electrical appliances under quality norms by the second quarter of 2023-24.
“India appreciated the resumption of inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and asked the U.S. side to also resume inspections of new facilities and non-priority areas at the earliest," the statement added.
Minister Goyal and USTR Tai also noted that the movement of professional and skilled workers, students, investors and business travellers between the countries contributes immensely to enhancing bilateral economic and technological partnership.
‘India acknowledged the steps being taken by the United States to augment processing of visa applications. Both sides decided to continue close monitoring of visa issues with the shared resolve to facilitate the movement of professionals, skilled workers, experts, and scientific personnel," the joint statement added.
