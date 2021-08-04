India seeks review of WTO e-transmissions moratorium

“During the coming few months before MC-12, we need to engage constructively on various issues under the (e-commerce) work programme. We also need to have a clear understanding on the scope of moratorium, to enable us make an informed decision on extension or otherwise of the moratorium in the upcoming Ministerial Conference. As we have been repeatedly highlighting, a re-consideration of the moratorium is critical for developing countries, inter alia, to preserve policy space to regulate imports, generate revenue through a simple and direct instrument such as customs duties and achieve digital industrialization," India said at the General Council meeting of the WTO last week.

