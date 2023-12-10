India seeks to settle WTO import duty dispute with EU on ICT goods through free trade talks
For India, cutting duties on these items would be difficult as the government is focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing of electronic goods to reduce imports
India seeks to resolve a WTO import duty dispute with the European Union on certain information and technology products through the proposed free trade agreement, which is under active negotiations, an official said to news agency PTI.
