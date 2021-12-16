India seems likely to grow old before it can become wealthy

Forget about growing rich: An India in which less than half the working-age population is looking for a job is not one that will be able to escape poverty before it grows old. More than any previous generation, it is today’s Indian youth who will determine whether India becomes a middle-class, comfortable country by the middle of the century. But they are not being fed properly or educated well, and too many are being forced to opt out of the workforce. China may yet be able to thrive despite a shrinking population. India is far less likely to do so unless it can overhaul its education system and help more women join the workforce.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}