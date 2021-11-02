Pre-Diwali Dhanteras buying of gold and silver in India, the world's main gold consumer, kick started on a positive note on Tuesday on recovery in consumer demand with the easing of pandemic norms.

Softening of gold prices has also evoked buying on Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items raining from precious metals to utensils, with traders expecting gold sales to touch the pre-pandemic levels.

Traders also said footfalls are expected to pick up after 11.30 am (Muhurat timing) and will continue till Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, gold prices were ruling lower in the range of ₹46,000-47,000 per 10 grams (excluding taxes) in the national capital from a record over ₹57,000 in August this year. But gold rates are still ruling higher by 17.5 per cent than ₹39,240 per 10 grams that prevailed on the 2020 Dhanteras day.

Normally, an estimated 100-150 tonne gold gets sold on a Dhanteras day (during pre-pandemic years).

Speaking to PTI, World Gold Council (WGC) Regional CEO (India) Somasundaram PR said, "pent-up demand, soft prices and good monsoons combined with easing of lockdown across regions, bodes well for a strong surge in demand."

"We expect this quarter to be one of the best in recent years, benchmarked to pre-COVID seasons," he added.

Stating that consumer demand this year is very positive, All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Ashish Pethe said, "In terms of value, we expect sales to be 10-15 per cent higher than last year and volume-wise it is likely to remain at par with the 2019 level."

Better business is expected across the country, especially north, east and western regions, he added.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller Managing Director Balram Garg said, "demand during this Dhanteras is much better than last year. Footfalls in our showrooms are good so far. Consumers are buying light weight jewellery."

Echoing similar views, Kolkata-based Nemichand Bamalwa and Sons co-founder Bachhraj Bamalwa said the demand has revived this time as shops have opened amid easing of the pandemic norms.

"Last Dhanteras due to the pandemic, sales had shifted to online platforms. But this time, consumers are returning to physical stores to buy," he said.

Bamalwa, past chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, said, "Gold sales are expected to touch the pre-pandemic year level."

Silver sales may not be much due to high prices at ₹63,000-64,000 per kg, he added.

PNG Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil said, "the shops have been open since 9.30 am and there is a positive momentum. We have witnessed booking since the last two days for gold as well as silver items, which will be picked up today."

This Dhanteras looks very positive as sales are expected to almost double compared to 2019, he said.

Senco Gold and Diamonds CEO Suvankar Sen said consumers are picking up pre-booked jewellery, especially neck pieces and wedding jewellery. There is also demand from floating consumers for light weight jewellery.

"We expect business to be 10-15 per cent higher from 2019," he added.

