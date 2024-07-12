India sees industrial output grows 5.9% in May, led by mining and power sectors
- India's industrial production grew 5.9 per cent in May this year, mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors
India swa its industrial production grow 5.9% in May — led by the mining and power sectors. Data shared by the government also indicates that factory output (measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production) witnessed a growth of 5.7% in May 2023.
More to come…
