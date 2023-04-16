India sees oil cuts and war impact as biggest risks to economy2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
The biggest threats to India’s economic growth would likely come from forces outside the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, citing the risk of higher oil prices and the impacts from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
