India's chip dream: A step-by-step approach is key, says Arvind Virmani
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 23 Jan 2026, 05:55 am IST
NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani says the Central and state governments must work together to build the ecosystem through carefully planned policy instruments to secure its place as a global semiconductor powerhouse.
NEW DELHI : India needs long-term, step-by-step ecosystem-building, alongside sustained investment in research and development (R&D), to achieve semiconductor capabilities, essential for a major global economy given silicon chips’ role in the information age, according to economist and NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani.
