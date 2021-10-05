India services activity at 55.2 in September but eases sequentially

Services sector activity eased sequentially in September as rising inflationary pressure worried producers regarding sustainability of high growth in coming months, even though loosening of pandemic restrictions supported an improvement in market conditions and overall demand, a survey by a private firm showed.

Data released by the IHS Markit on Tuesday showed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services stood at 55.2 in September falling from August's 18-month high of 56.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in economic activity.

“With the pandemic receding, there was a boost to consumer footfall. This, coupled with marketing efforts, reportedly supported another increase in new business inflows. Despite easing from August, the rate of expansion was marked and the second-fastest since February 2020," the data analytics firm said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said while Indian companies continued to benefit from a recovery in demand as the pandemic receded further and restrictions were lifted, growth looks set to be constrained by rising inflation expectations.

"Signs from forward-looking indicators were mixed. Employment returned to growth territory, posting the first rise since the onset of the pandemic, suggesting that the rebound in demand is expected to be sustained and that further increases in business activity are in the pipeline. At the same time, there was another decline in outstanding business. This implies that companies still have spare capacity to accommodate for rising sales and hint that the recovery in employment is by no means guaranteed to continued," she added.

The Brent international benchmark hit a new three-year high at $81.48 on Monday after oil-producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November. The high fuel price may escalate cost pressures even as producers remain hesitant to pass on the rising prices to customers fearing loss of early business recovery.

Yuvika Singhal, economist at QuantEco Research said from manufacturing sector’s perspective, she will remain watchful of the brewing concerns from the global energy crisis and its impact on domestic coal shortages, possible albeit minor spillovers from China’s credit market and the deceleration in domestic auto production amidst semi-conductor shortages.

“For now, the normal rainfall for the just concluded Southwest monsoon season, anticipation of a record high Kharif output (as per the first advance estimates), continued strength in exports amidst global growth recovery and a broadly accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, reinforce our FY22 growth estimate of 10% with mild downside risks," she added.

Amid reports of higher fuel, material, retail and transportation prices, average cost burdens faced by Indian service providers rose further during September. The overall rate of inflation was solid, but softened to an eight-month low. “Some companies suggested that additional cost burdens were shared with their clients via increases to selling prices. However, others refrained from lifting their fees in attempts to secure new work," IHS Markit said.

Despite the sustained recovery of the sector, business confidence weakened in September. “Anecdotal evidence suggested that optimism was curbed by worries regarding inflationary pressures. Where output was predicted to expand over the course of the coming 12 months, firms largely expected the ongoing retreat of the pandemic and associated restrictions to support growth," the analytics firm said.

Travel restrictions also continued to weigh on international demand for Indian services with new export business contracting for the 19th month in a row, and at a sharp rate that was the quickest since May.

IHS Markit said Indian service providers took on additional staff during September buoyed by signs of improvements in underlying demand. “The increase in employment ended a nine month sequence of job shedding, but was marginal overall as some panellists indicated having sufficient workforces to deal with their workloads," it added.

