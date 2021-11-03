India services activity in October rises at fastest pace in 10 years: PMI survey

"Hence, the recovery of the sector entered its third straight month, with firms scaling up activity at the fastest pace in ten-and-a-half years and creating more jobs. That said, service providers were concerned that persistent inflationary pressures could deter growth in the coming year. Business confidence remained subdued in the context of historical data. Companies' expenses rose notably from September, which survey participants mainly linked to higher fuel, material, retail, staff and transportation costs," she added.