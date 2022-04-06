India services PMI at 3-month high in March despite inflationary pressure

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The upturn in the services sector activity was led by new business orders, strengthening demand conditions, and higher consumer footfall due to the relaxation of pandemic restrictions
NEW DELHI: Activity in India’s services sector rose to a three-month high in March, helped by easing of covid-induced curbs, even as inflationary pressures led by the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up cost burden and dampened business confidence, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 53.6 in March from 51.8 in February, with firms recording the fastest growth in sales and business activity so far in calendar year 2022. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. It should be noted that the PMI is a month-on-month indicator.
Input costs rose at the sharpest pace in 11 years at the end of fiscal 2021-22, but companies mostly absorbed the additional cost burden and raised final prices only moderately, according to the report. However, going forward, consumers may face higher service charges as cost pressures rise, it said.
"The war in Ukraine exacerbated lingering issues in supply chains, triggering a reacceleration in inflation across the Indian service economy. The March results showed the sharpest upturn in input costs for 11 years, but this did not put a brake on the recovery of the sector, said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global.
"Buoyed by the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, consumers were eager to go out and spend…Sales were somewhat supported by only mild adjustments to output charges, however, with consumers likely to face soaring prices in the coming months as rising cost burdens feed through to services charges," said De Lima.
Domestic market largely contributed to sales growth as fresh orders from overseas fell. The contraction in new export orders was sharp and the fastest since last September, the report showed.
Inflation dampened business confidence in March. While companies remained upbeat about growth prospects, overall sentiment was subdued.
"Inflation risks continued to curb business optimism regarding growth prospects, with sentiment among services companies remaining subdued by historical standards. This lack of confidence in the outlook also meant that employment continued to fall in March."
While the data pointed to a further decline in service sector jobs, albeit marginally, the rate of contraction slowed down. Among sub-sectors, finance & insurance emerged as the best-performing category in March, reporting the best trends for sales and output. Real estate and business services were the weakest, posting a marked and accelerated decline in new business and activity. Consumer services recorded the strongest increase in input costs, while transport, information & communication registered the sharpest rate of output inflation.
The composite index was its highest in three months, rising to 54.3 in March from 53.5. Input price inflation was more acute in the service economy than in the manufacturing industry.
