India services PMI at 3-month high in March despite inflationary pressure

While the data pointed to a further decline in service sector jobs, albeit marginally, the rate of contraction slowed down. Among sub-sectors, finance & insurance emerged as the best-performing category in March, reporting the best trends for sales and output. Real estate and business services were the weakest, posting a marked and accelerated decline in new business and activity. Consumer services recorded the strongest increase in input costs, while transport, information & communication registered the sharpest rate of output inflation.