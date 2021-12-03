India services PMI remains elevated in November, but Omicron concerns prevail

“Companies were somewhat convinced that output levels would continue to increase in the year ahead, but worries regarding inflationary pressures weighed on confidence again. Not only did services firms see their expenses increase further in November, but also to one of the greatest extents in a decade. Looking at the manufacturing and service sectors combined, the results are even more encouraging and bode well for economic performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021/22 so far. With production growth quickening considerably in November, private sector output expanded at the fastest pace since January 2012," she added.