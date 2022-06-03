India services PMI surges to 11-year high in May

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to the highest level since April 2011 to 58.9 points in May, compared to 57.9 points in April with consumer services recording the sharpest increase in new orders
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Activity in India’s services sector rose to an 11-year high in May on the back of a surge in new business orders as demand continued to recover following the reopening of the economy after covid-19 lockdowns, according to a private survey.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Activity in India’s services sector rose to an 11-year high in May on the back of a surge in new business orders as demand continued to recover following the reopening of the economy after covid-19 lockdowns, according to a private survey.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to the highest level since April 2011 to 58.9 points in May, compared to 57.9 points in April with consumer services recording the sharpest increase in new orders.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to the highest level since April 2011 to 58.9 points in May, compared to 57.9 points in April with consumer services recording the sharpest increase in new orders.
The data reinforces the strong economic revival trend visible from the robust goods and services tax collections, strong auto sales, and manufacturing activity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, intensified inflationary pressures impacted business optimism and services companies continued to pass on increased cost pressures and spike in input prices to consumers by hiking prices. Businesses were concerned that inflationary pressures would dampen the economic recovery.
“The reopening of the Indian economy continued to help lift growth in the service sector. Business activity rose at the quickest pace in over 11 years in May…That said, the inflation outlook appeared to have worsened as input prices rose at the sharpest pace in the survey history," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
May data recorded a twenty-third successive month of rising input prices at Indian service providers. The rate of inflation climbed to the highest in 16-and-a-half years of data collection, said the report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Service providers reported soaring operating expenses, having to bear higher costs for food, fuel, labour, material, retail and transportation.
The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. The PMI is a month-over-month indicator, capturing change over the previous month, and not over the previous year.
According to the report, inflation showed no signs of abating as price gauges showed an unprecedented increase in input costs and the second-fastest upturn in selling charges in just under five years
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nevertheless, the upturn in output reflected better underlying demand and strong inflows of new work. The increase in growth of new business was the quickest since July 2011. There was a further increase in outstanding business among services firms during May, the survey-based report pointed out.
While the consumer services sector recorded the sharpest growth in new orders and business activity, it also reported the highest rate of input cost inflation. The fastest increase in output charges was seen at transport, information & communication companies.
The S&P Global Composite PMI Output Index, comprising both services and manufacturing findings, rose from 57.6 in April to 58.3 in May, the fastest since November last year.