India services sector loses momentum in September, growth falls to 6-month low2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Growth in India's services industry eased to a six-month low in September, led by a cooling in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed. The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.3 in September from August's 57.2, lower than the Reuters poll expectation of 57.0. However, the September reading stayed above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for the fourteenth straight month - the longest stretch of expansion since October 2016.