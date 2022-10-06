India services sector loses momentum in September, growth falls to 6-month low

“The signal from today’s PMI data is essentially one of consolidation, which is also visible across a host of other macro variables, including tax collections, fuel consumption, and mobility data such as railways and aviation traffic. Still, the overall resiliency in services PMI should keep growth broadly on track to hit 7% for FY2022-23. Looking through the details, the decline in services PMI came amid a bit of a pull back in was driven lower activity levels, especially as pent up demand is showing signs of waning ahead of the festive season. Employment generation also saw some consolidation, but has remained above 50 for four straight months," Barclays said in a note.