Govt won’t slash capex to keep deficit in control: Finance secy

He added that predicting gains from the windfall tax on crude oil production would be difficult. “Windfall tax gets reset every fortnight, so it is difficult to predict and is speculative. This fortnight it came down as refining margins came down over the last 2-3 weeks. There is no predictability about that. If oil prices keep rising, it will translate into revenues, as it will be a good hedge against other negative consequences of oil prices rising. It is more like a security blanket for the government. If oil prices don’t go up, then we will not get much revenue from it," said Somanathan.