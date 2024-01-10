India set to be among top three global economies : PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that India is set to become of one of the top three global economies. Inaugurating the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, PM Modi underscored India's remarkable economic trajectory, advancing from the eleventh to the fifth largest economy over the last decade.

“Experts can analyse this, but I guarantee that India will become the third largest economy in the world," the prime minister said.

Modi attributed India's economic rise to a decade of structural reforms, enhancing the country's capacity, capability, and competitiveness amid global challenges.

The first edition of Vibrant Gujarat was launched in 2003, under Modi who was at that time the chief minister of state. The summit, of particular significance to Gujarat, resumed after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic constraints.

In his opening address, Modi envisioned India's strategic development over the next 25 years, aiming for 'viksit' (developed) status by 2047, marking a century of independence. This period, termed India's 'Amrit Kaal', aligns with national developmental goals.

Despite the absence of figures like Tesla's Elon Musk, this year's edition has drawn global business giants, including Lakshmi Mittal (Arcelor Mittal), Toshihiro Suzuki (Suzuki Motor Corp), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), and others.

The event witnessed significant investment announcements, with Mittal unveiling plans for the world's largest steel plant in Gujarat by 2029 and Suzuki committing ₹ 35,000 crore to the state. Ambani spotlighted Reliance's $150 billion investment in Gujarat over a decade, while Adani pledged ₹ 55,000 crore till 2025 and an additional ₹ 2 trillion in five years.

Micron Technology’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced the operationalization of the first phase of Micron's assembly and test facility in Gujarat by early 2025. Additionally, Tata Group revealed plans to build a new semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat, with operations set to begin in 2024.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, featuring 34 partner countries and 16 organizations, will conclude on 12 January in Gandhinagar.

