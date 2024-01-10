India set to be among top three global economies : PM Modi
Modi attributed India's economic rise to a decade of structural reforms, enhancing the country's capacity, capability, and competitiveness amid global challenges
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that India is set to become of one of the top three global economies. Inaugurating the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, PM Modi underscored India's remarkable economic trajectory, advancing from the eleventh to the fifth largest economy over the last decade.