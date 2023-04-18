India set to be major contributor to world’s ‘circular economy’: Jitendra Singh2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:39 PM IST
- The minister said that India has huge unexplored amount of waste which is available to be converted to wealth that was not realised earlier as neither there was technology available, nor it was brought up as part of our social culture
NEW DELHI : Highlighting the Centre’s vision of “waste is the wealth", Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India is set to be a major contributor to the world’s “circular economy".
