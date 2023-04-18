India set to be major contributor to world’s ‘circular economy’: Jitendra Singh

He said that India is pledged to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to a growing population, attaining net zero GHG Emissions by 2070, but this ambitious target will require focused and concerted attention. India’s energy generation depends on fossil fuel (59.8 per cent), with coal contributing to about 51 per cent even though renewable energy has grown to an impressive 38.5 per cent. There is therefore still a pressing need to further decarbonise the energy sector, which would require replacing fossil fuels with renewables, reducing fossil CO2 emissions from old power plants, and removing unavoidable carbon emissions through carbon sequestration. This is where Science and Technology has to play a major role.