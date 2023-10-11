India set to restrict sugar exports in threat to global supply
India recorded its weakest monsoon in five years and any drop in agricultural output will heap pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control food inflation ahead elections next month and in 2024.
India is expected to impose restrictions on its sugar exports after dry weather parched cane crops in the world’s second-biggest grower, a move that will tighten global supplies of the sweetener.
