India can wean off Russian oil without heavy costs
Summary
India could pivot back to West Asia oil and boost US imports, but moving away from refinery-friendly Russian crude may squeeze margins.
India is caught between a rock and a hard place, navigating fresh US tariffs of up to 50% while maintaining long-standing ties with Russia. At the heart of the dilemma: India’s oil purchases from Moscow.
