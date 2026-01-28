Centre to notify new maritime regulator by March as India eyes global shipping scale-up
The Centre will notify a new regulatory framework by early March to establish the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, transforming shipping oversight as India pushes to scale shipbuilding, ports and fleet ownership.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is set to notify a new regulatory framework by early March to establish the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), creating a unified regulator for India’s maritime sector, two government officials aware of the development said.