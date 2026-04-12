Govt sets sail on shipbuilding push with regulator revamp, naval architects

“The move to create a dedicated maritime regulator and provide targeted support for shipbuilding signals a clear intent to build domestic capacity and improve regulatory clarity. The focus on shipbuilding clusters and ease of doing business is also important, as it can help attract investment and create a more competitive maritime industry. These measures are vital for India to achieve the vision for India becoming a top 10 shipbuilding and ship owning nation by 2030 and top 5 by 2047,” said Nilachal Mishra, partner and head, government & public services, KPMG in India.