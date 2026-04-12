New Delhi: The government plans to appoint naval architects to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to strengthen the regulator's technical capabilities and enable deeper consultancy support for shipbuilding, two people aware of the matter said, as India aims to cut reliance on foreign-built vessels.
Govt sets sail on shipbuilding push with regulator revamp, naval architects
SummaryThe government will appoint naval architects to the Directorate General of Shipping to improve shipbuilding capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign vessels.
New Delhi: The government plans to appoint naval architects to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to strengthen the regulator's technical capabilities and enable deeper consultancy support for shipbuilding, two people aware of the matter said, as India aims to cut reliance on foreign-built vessels.
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