Govt sets sail on shipbuilding push with regulator revamp, naval architects

New Delhi: The government plans to appoint naval architects to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to strengthen the regulator's technical capabilities and enable deeper consultancy support for shipbuilding, two people aware of the matter said, as India aims to cut reliance on foreign-built vessels.
New Delhi: The government plans to appoint naval architects to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to strengthen the regulator's technical capabilities and enable deeper consultancy support for shipbuilding, two people aware of the matter said, as India aims to cut reliance on foreign-built vessels.
The move is aimed at equipping the regulator with in-house expertise to assess ship design, safety standards, and construction quality, the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. It will also help India align with global best practices and support domestic shipyards with technical guidance.
The move is aimed at equipping the regulator with in-house expertise to assess ship design, safety standards, and construction quality, the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. It will also help India align with global best practices and support domestic shipyards with technical guidance.
The ports, shipping and waterways ministry's proposal forms part of a broader push to promote shipbuilding and expand India's maritime capabilities, strengthen national security, and boost domestic industry.
Strategic shift
“To operationalise the Shipbuilding Cell's mandate effectively, there is an urgent requirement for 15 naval architects with specialized expertise in shipbuilding, technical assessment, strategic planning, digital infrastructure, and investment facilitation. These naval architects will serve as the technical backbone of the Shipbuilding Cell, providing hands-on expertise in policy development, yard assessment, market analysis, project development, and implementation support,” an official at the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said, requesting anonymity.
“This engagement is structured to attract two distinct categories of naval architects based on experience levels, ensuring a balanced team composition with both senior strategic guidance and intermediate technical execution capability,” the official added.
The second person said that the Directorate General of Shipping is transitioning into the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) under the new Merchant Shipping Act with the expanded mandate to include digital administration, green energy, and enhanced maritime security.
The DGMA is expected to house the dedicated Shipbuilding Cell to develop India's shipbuilding and ship repair capacity, attract domestic and international investment, facilitate policy implementation, and support strategic maritime sector growth. This cell will comprise naval architects that would support the new role of the regulator.
Queries emailed to the ministry of shipping and DGS remained unanswered till press time.
The shipbuilding cell, supported by naval architects, will evaluate existing and proposed shipyards, including layouts, facilities, capacity, and upgrade needs, while preparing feasibility studies and concept plans for shipbuilding and repair projects, and developing standard design specifications for vessels and related infrastructure.
“The move to create a dedicated maritime regulator and provide targeted support for shipbuilding signals a clear intent to build domestic capacity and improve regulatory clarity. The focus on shipbuilding clusters and ease of doing business is also important, as it can help attract investment and create a more competitive maritime industry. These measures are vital for India to achieve the vision for India becoming a top 10 shipbuilding and ship owning nation by 2030 and top 5 by 2047,” said Nilachal Mishra, partner and head, government & public services, KPMG in India.
The cell would also conduct financial modeling inputs based on technical assessments and capacity analysis and support development of bankable project concepts with defined technical specifications and cost-capacity relationships. It will also facilitate technical due diligence and investor site visits to shipyards.
“Strengthening the Directorate General of Shipping with naval architects is a forward-looking step that enhances both regulatory depth and industry support. With rising complexity in ship design and compliance, this expertise will improve decision-making and benefit domestic shipyards," said Pushpank Kaushik, chief executive officer (CEO) & head of business development at Jassper Shipping, a Hyderabad-based global shipping and logistics firm. "This complements recent measures like the proposed maritime regulator, shipbuilding incentives, and the container manufacturing scheme—all aimed at strengthening domestic capacity and reducing import reliance.”
“This signals a more mature and self-reliant maritime ecosystem, one that supports efficiency, strengthens the shipbuilding value chain, and positions India for long-term growth in global trade. The proposal forms part of a broader push to promote shipbuilding and expand India’s maritime capabilities, as the government looks to reduce dependence on foreign-built vessels,” Kaushik added.
India’s share in global shipbuilding remains below 1%, even though the country has 28 shipyards. Most large commercial vessels used by Indian entities are built overseas, and a substantial portion of ship repair work is also undertaken abroad.
To address this gap, the government has unveiled a multi-pronged strategy. The Union Budget 2025-26 announced a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to support shipbuilding and shipbreaking clusters. The existing Shipbuilding Financial Assistance scheme is set to be revamped to address cost disadvantages, and large ships have been included in the infrastructure harmonised master list to ease financing.
The government plans to set up four mega shipbuilding parks—two each on the east and west coasts—to position India among the top 10 global shipbuilding nations by 2030 and in the top five by 2047.