India should ally with the West as US decouples with China: Virmani
Virmani said India's decision not to be a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership bloc was a correct one
New Delhi: India should sign trade agreements with the Western powers like the US, the EU, Germany and Japan to take advantage of the supply chain diversification arising from the decoupling in trade and technology exchange between the US and its allies, and China, Niti Aayog member and eminent economist Arvind Virmani said on Thursday.