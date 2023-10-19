New Delhi: India should sign trade agreements with the Western powers like the US, the EU, Germany and Japan to take advantage of the supply chain diversification arising from the decoupling in trade and technology exchange between the US and its allies, and China, Niti Aayog member and eminent economist Arvind Virmani said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"(Going ahead) We can expect two major economic blocs, with greater trade happening within these blocs as compared to between them," Virmani said.

Speaking at an FICCI event, Virmani said India's decision not to be a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc was a correct one, as being a part of the bloc would be equivalent to signing a back-door free trade agreement (FTA) with China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With two major blocs emerging, why would we want to get into a bloc which would have the same problems (Chinese monopoly) we are currently facing," Virmani added.

The RCEP is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) and its five FTA partners (Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand).

About 30% of the world's population, or about 2.3 billion people, reside in the 15 nations of the RCEP, comprising about 30% of the world's GDP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since ASEAN region was the fastest growing in the world, it would be a mistake to assume that the region will remain the fastest growing in the next decade as partial economic decoupling and hi-tech dualities kick in," Virmani said.

India, which played a role in the negotiations of the RCEP up until November 2019, abruptly walked out of the China-backed grouping as negotiation failed to address its concerns. Indian traders also feared that reduced customs duty, as a part of the RCEP negotiations, could flood the country with cheap Chinese imports.

Virmani said supply chain diversification will be critical in coming decade as the world decouples into two major trade blocs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have to have FTAs or some agreements with countries like US, EU, Japan and Germany. We have to get back into the chain," he added.

