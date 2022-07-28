India should be investing 3 lakh crore into railways consistently: Minister

The Indian Railways saw a 14% jump in capital expenditure to ₹2.45 lakh crore in financial year 2022-23. A higher capex will help the railways boost efforts to revamp its operations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways looks to begin work on revamping its operations, it will step up investment with at least ₹3 lakh crore capital allocation expected from next year, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said at the Mint Mobility Conclave on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways looks to begin work on revamping its operations, it will step up investment with at least ₹3 lakh crore capital allocation expected from next year, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said at the Mint Mobility Conclave on Thursday.
“India should be investing significantly more into railways. We have to invest ₹3 lakh crore consistently to meet the aspiration of the people and lower logistics cost in the country. If you look at competing economies, they have been investing around ₹9 lakh crore for the last 30 years," Vaishnaw said.
“India should be investing significantly more into railways. We have to invest ₹3 lakh crore consistently to meet the aspiration of the people and lower logistics cost in the country. If you look at competing economies, they have been investing around ₹9 lakh crore for the last 30 years," Vaishnaw said.
The Indian Railways saw a 14% jump in capital expenditure to ₹2.45 lakh crore in financial year 2022-23. A higher capex will help the railways boost efforts to revamp its operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The merger of the railway budget with the general budget was a right move and because of this move, average investment which used to ₹40,000-45,000 crore per annum has gone up to ₹90,000 crore…We have increased the absorption capacity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us capital investment of ₹1.37 lakh crore," the minister said.
Vaishnaw said India's first hydrogen train could be operational by August 15 next year, and mentioned that railways was doubling new track laying to 12 km/day from 4-5 km/day with higher capex investment in place.
The minister highlighted that India’s share of railways in overall transportation of goods had been falling since 1950 which is the prime cause of rising cost of logistics in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"After almost 70 years, the share of railways has increased from 27% to 28%. The number will go to 32% in a few years which will reduce the cost of logistics. So if we are able to increase the railway share from 28% to 50% and decrease the road share from 70% to 50%, then our logistics cost will come down to 11% of the economy," Vaishnaw added.
He stressed that India has to shift away from road transport to railways if it wants affordable logistics.
“I would like to thank the new government in Maharashtra. Immediately after taking over, they gave us all the permissions. Almost all the tenders for the civil construction work have been floated," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said that the Indian Railways has floated a tender seeking 10-year supply of forged wheels. Railways require close to 1,60,000 wheels every year.
“The wheels that we manufacture in India are good for speeds below 120 kmph. Now we have to move above 120 kmph. Earlier these wheels used to be imported from Ukraine and Russia. Now we will start manufacturing them in India," Vaishnaw added.