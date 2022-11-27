India should focus on global good, welfare during G20 presidency: PM

India will take over the G20 presidency on 1 December from Indonesia. Addressing the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, he said that India has solutions to fight the challenges for global peace and sustainable development.
New Delhi: Describing India’s G20 presidency as a great opportunity, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India should focus on global good and welfare during its presidency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Describing India’s G20 presidency as a great opportunity, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India should focus on global good and welfare during its presidency.
India will take over the G20 presidency on 1 December from Indonesia. Addressing the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, he said that India has solutions to fight the challenges for global peace and sustainable development.
India will take over the G20 presidency on 1 December from Indonesia. Addressing the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, he said that India has solutions to fight the challenges for global peace and sustainable development.
“The Presidency of G-20 has arrived as a big opportunity for us. We have to make full use of this opportunity and focus on Global Good, world welfare. Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to these," Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said that the theme proposed by India for the presidency, “One Earth, One Family, One Future" shows the country’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means the world is one family.
Noting that the G-20 countries comprise two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85% of global GDP, he said that it is it is “great opportunity" for India and every Indian.
“This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said in the coming days, many programs related to G-20 will be organized in different parts of the country.
“During this period, people from different parts of the world will get a chance to visit your states. I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colors of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G-20, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future," he said.
The prime minister urged schools, colleges and universities to create opportunities for discussions, debates and competitions related to G-20.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking on a range of issues, Modi also talked about the growth of India’s space sector with private players coming in and the progress in the deployment of drones in remote areas.
He mentioned ‘Vikram-S’, first rocket designed and prepared by the private sector of India. It was recently sent into space.
“This is the beginning of a new era full of self-confidence for the country," Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also said that India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well. “Just yesterday, India launched a satellite, which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan. This satellite will send pictures of very good resolution which will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources."
He emphasised that the launching of this satellite is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutan relations.
Talking of the growing interest in India music and culture across the globe, he said that over the last eight years the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Talking about Electrical Musical Instruments; their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world," the prime minister said.
The major buyers of Indian musical instruments are developed countries including the US, Germany, France, Japan and the UK.