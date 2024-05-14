‘India should pursue investment-led growth’
Sanjay Nayar, banker and president of Assocham, says that India’s low per capita income places a limit on discretionary spending, which is why consumption is failing to take off.
New Delhi: India should pursue investment-led growth and take measures to attract more capital into the economy, which in turn would add jobs and spur consumption, says Sanjay Nayar, a senior banker and president of industry body Associated of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham).