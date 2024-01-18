India should target at least 7% growth in FY25: RBI bulletin

MUMBAI : India should look to grow by at least 7% in 2024-25, sustaining the better-than-anticipated growth in the ongoing financial year, say the authors of an article in the Reserve Bank of India's January bulletin.

On 17 January, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he expected India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to touch 7% in FY25.

In the ongoing financial year, India's economy is expected to grow at 7.3% in FY24, 30 basis points higher than what RBI had forecast in December, as per the government's recent first advance estimates.

While the article in the January bulletin was written by RBI officials, it had the usual disclaimer that the views were those of the authors and not of the central bank.

For India's economy to grow at 7% or higher in FY25, inflation needs to align with RBI's target of 4% by the second quarter, and the balance sheets of financial institutions need to be strengthened and their asset quality improved, the authors state.

Also, the government’s thrust on investments should be partnered and even led by the corporate sector, supplemented by foreign direct investments, they added.

The Indian economy has typically been driven by domestic consumption, followed by investments and exports.

But the National Statistical Office’s first advance estimates of India’s national income for 2023-24 had a positive surprise—a shift from consumption to investment on the back of the government's thrust on capital expenditure, the authors said.

As Mint reported on 1 January, new projects worth ₹2.1 trillion were announced in the three months to December, up 15% from the September quarter, as per data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

“The rate of real fixed investment is at a historic high in 2023-24; this augurs well for enhancing the productive capacity of the economy and hence its potential," said the RBI article published on Thursday.

However, private consumption, which accounted for 57% of India’s GDP, was sluggish, which the article attributed to a “slow but steady revival of the rural economy".

“This only serves to underscore our consistently held view that inflation has to be restrained to its target for growth to be inclusive and sustained," it said.

After RBI retained its inflation target for FY24 while raising its growth forecast, Das had said on 8 December that the target of 4% retail inflation had not yet been reached. The RBI governor had cautioned that headline inflation continued to be volatile due to multiple supply side shocks.

Thursday’s article also said that the slowdown in exports had emerged as a drag on growth.

The authors added that India was rapidly emerging as a global leader in hosting global capability centres, which provide captive technology support to multinational companies.

“The primary catalyst is the preference global corporations have towards owning their resources and locating them in India which boasts quality real estate, competitive rental rates, an extraordinary talent pool, and a consistently growing economy," the article said.

As per the article, the share of GCCs in total office real estate transactions rose to 35% in 2023. It estimates that by 2025, India will have 1,900 GCCs with a market size of $60 billion.

That apart, another comparative advantage for India, the authors said, is the surging data centre capacity, which is poised to exceed 1 gigawatt by 2024 and position the country as a global data centre hub.

“This development has positive implications for foreign direct investment which has started turning around in the second half of 2023-24 and is flowing increasingly into business services," they said.

