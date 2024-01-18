India should target at least 7% growth in FY25: RBI bulletin
But for that, India's inflation needs to align with RBI's target of 4% by the second quarter, and the balance sheets of financial institutions need to be strengthened and their asset quality improved, according to the article in RBI's January bulletin
MUMBAI : India should look to grow by at least 7% in 2024-25, sustaining the better-than-anticipated growth in the ongoing financial year, say the authors of an article in the Reserve Bank of India's January bulletin.
