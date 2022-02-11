India shutting deposit window makes reverse repo rate redundant

The Reserve Bank of India is pushing banks to manage their excess cash more efficiently by shutting access to its risk-free deposit window during business hours.

The fixed-rate reverse repo window, where banks can park surplus funds with the RBI, will be open between 5:30 p.m. to a minute before midnight in Mumbai from next month, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced Thursday. That’s a reversal from pandemic-era measures when timings had been extended.

The move erodes the relevance of the reverse repo rate as a policy tool and will force banks to instead use the RBI’s various variable-rate reverse repo auctions, which rely on market-determined pricing. It could also absorb cash for longer durations -- and curb inflationary pressures -- versus the traditional window that accepts overnight deposits.

“It’s more signaling than anything else, in a certain manner saying that while we are choosing to be accommodative, this is a way of pulling in the liquidity strings effectively," said V. Lakshmanan, treasurer at Federal Bank Ltd.

Economists had been focused on the fixed reverse repo rate before Thursday’s policy review, predicting an increase. The RBI however surprised by leaving the rate unchanged, while flagging that the shift toward variable-rate auctions had raised the effective reverse repo rate -- which is the weighted average of the fixed rate and variable-rate reverse repos -- to 3.87% Feb. 4 from 3.37% end-August.

The fixed reverse repo rate currently stands at 3.35% while the RBI most recently absorbed cash through a 14-day variable-rate auction at 3.99%.

The central bank has a stated aim of making the VRRR auctions the main tool for liquidity management.

