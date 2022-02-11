OPEN APP
Home / Economy / India shutting deposit window makes reverse repo rate redundant

India shutting deposit window makes reverse repo rate redundant

The move erodes the relevance of the reverse repo rate as a policy tool and will force banks to instead use the RBI’s various variable-rate reverse repo auctions, which rely on market-determined pricing.Premium
The move erodes the relevance of the reverse repo rate as a policy tool and will force banks to instead use the RBI’s various variable-rate reverse repo auctions, which rely on market-determined pricing.
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 09:48 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The fixed-rate reverse repo window, where banks can park surplus funds with the RBI, will be open between 5:30 p.m. to a minute before midnight in Mumbai from next month

Listen to this article

The Reserve Bank of India is pushing banks to manage their excess cash more efficiently by shutting access to its risk-free deposit window during business hours.

The fixed-rate reverse repo window, where banks can park surplus funds with the RBI, will be open between 5:30 p.m. to a minute before midnight in Mumbai from next month, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced Thursday. That’s a reversal from pandemic-era measures when timings had been extended.

The move erodes the relevance of the reverse repo rate as a policy tool and will force banks to instead use the RBI’s various variable-rate reverse repo auctions, which rely on market-determined pricing. It could also absorb cash for longer durations -- and curb inflationary pressures -- versus the traditional window that accepts overnight deposits. 

“It’s more signaling than anything else, in a certain manner saying that while we are choosing to be accommodative, this is a way of pulling in the liquidity strings effectively," said V. Lakshmanan, treasurer at Federal Bank Ltd.

Economists had been focused on the fixed reverse repo rate before Thursday’s policy review, predicting an increase. The RBI however surprised by leaving the rate unchanged, while flagging that the shift toward variable-rate auctions had raised the effective reverse repo rate -- which is the weighted average of the fixed rate and variable-rate reverse repos -- to 3.87% Feb. 4 from 3.37% end-August.

The fixed reverse repo rate currently stands at 3.35% while the RBI most recently absorbed cash through a 14-day variable-rate auction at 3.99%.

The central bank has a stated aim of making the VRRR auctions the main tool for liquidity management. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout