Economy
India slips to sixth rank among emerging market peers in Feb as stocks, rupee tumble
Summary
- India has been struggling compared to its emerging market peers, at least since the stock market rout began. Along with depreciating rupee and subdued exports, India’s position has weakened severely.
India slipped by three ranks to the sixth position in the Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker in February as stock market rout, sharp depreciation in rupee and a slump in exports overshadowed strong GDP growth and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).
