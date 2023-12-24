India sizzles atop Mint tracker, is No. 1 for ninth month on the trot

Launched in September 2019, Mint ’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in November. Brazil and Mexico were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the chart for the ninth straight month. It was the best economy on purchasing managers' index, or PMI, and the second best on exports growth.

Brazil gained three spots to reach No. 2 on the back of a superlative show by its stock market and its local currency.

Mexico gained five spots to reach No. 3 helped by the strongest forex gains among peers.

Methodology: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators: real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market capitalization. Latest available data is used.

On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia. But Russia has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the Ukraine war began.