India sizzles atop Mint tracker, is No. 1 for ninth month on the trot
Summary
- India’s streak has been led by robust GDP growth, a string of strong PMI numbers, moderating inflation, and recovering exports growth relative to its emerging market peers
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in November. Brazil and Mexico were second and third, respectively.