comScore

India sizzles atop Mint tracker, is No. 1 for ninth month on the trot

Tanay Sukumar 1 min read 24 Dec 2023, 01:41 PM IST
India was the best economy on PMI as per Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker. (Mint)
India was the best economy on PMI as per Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker. (Mint)

Summary

  • India’s streak has been led by robust GDP growth, a string of strong PMI numbers, moderating inflation, and recovering exports growth relative to its emerging market peers

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in November. Brazil and Mexico were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the chart for the ninth straight month. It was the best economy on purchasing managers' index, or PMI, and the second best on exports growth.

Brazil gained three spots to reach No. 2 on the back of a superlative show by its stock market and its local currency.

Mexico gained five spots to reach No. 3 helped by the strongest forex gains among peers.

Methodology: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators: real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market capitalization. Latest available data is used.

On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia. But Russia has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the Ukraine war began.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App