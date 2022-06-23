India slipped to third spot among EM peers in May1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 05:48 PM IST
While the Philippines came on the top, India’s ranking got dragged down by the turmoil in the stock market, depreciating rupee and elevated inflation
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 65, the Philippines topped the EM league table in May. Russia emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.